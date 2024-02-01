Parents of neglected woman who 'melted' into couch to plead guilty for manslaughter

SLAUGHTER - Clay and Sheila Fletcher plan to plead guilty to manslaughter Monday in the death of their daughter Lacey Fletcher, according to East Feliciana District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla.

The body of 36-year old Lacey Fletcher was found dead on a couch in her parents' home back in January 2022. The local coroner was appalled by the scene inside the Fletchers' home, saying Lacey had "melted" into the sofa. Sources at the time said the room where she was found reeked of urine and feces and that the floor was buckling beneath the couch due to pooling urine.

The coroner's office ultimately determined that starvation was a contributing factor in Lacey's death.

Since then, Sheila and Clay Fletcher had charges of second-degree murder tossed by a judge due to conflicting language and reinstated by a grand jury. They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges back in July 2022.

The district attorney's office is asking for the maximum sentence of 40 years. The sentencing hearing is set for March 20.