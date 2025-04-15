Parents divided on move toward a fully chartered school system in Baker

BAKER - The City of Baker Schools is moving forward with its partnership and could be completely chartered by July.

Monday night's town hall meeting at Baker High School sought to give parents, students and staff an idea of who Helix Community Schools is.

At the beginning of April, the Baker School Board decided to move forward with turning Baker High and Parkridge into type three charter schools. Helix President and CEO Preston Castille says the school board will still be in charge for the most part.

“The school board still exists. They might have some slightly different responsibilities as it relates to the governance of the two schools we’re charged with operating,” he said.

Baker Superintendent JT Stroder said some oversight will change.

“I won’t have direct oversight over the principals that filter through the Helix Administration,” Stroder said.

Stroder said he has heard mostly positive feedback about the new system.

“Teachers are nervous, but excited. Just because it’s something different," he said. “Most employees will convert over to Helix employees once we get a type three charter in place.”

Some parents like Melissa Kendrick are worried their children will not receive the same level of care and education as their students are used to. Kendrick, who has a child with a disability, says she worries how a charter school would manage her son's needs.

“I need to know that he will receive all of the services that are required by law by his IEP,” Kendrick said.

During the town hall, Castille said Helix will provide care, but details on what that would look like need to be worked out.

“We will have to provide that care because our partnership is not like a traditional charter school,” he said.

Other parents say they are hopeful.

“I want my child’s future to be promised and to be great and I want her to have a bright future,” mother Shaakira Sanders said.

Stroder said the agreement with Helix Community Schools would last five years. At the end of the five years, the school board could decide if they want to make any changes.