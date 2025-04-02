Baker School System to partner with Helix Community Schools for upcoming school year - What that means

BAKER - The city of Baker school system will partner with Helix Community Schools for the 2025-26 school year, expanding some of its campuses and offering students new specialized classes.

"Helix will help us manage and operate Baker High School and Park Ridge," Baker officials said in a statement posted to social media Tuesday night.

In keeping with the Helix model, Baker will add a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics focus to its curriculum as well as financial technology courses.

Baker also said the partnership with Helix will allow it to strengthen its performing arts programs such as theatre, band and choir.

"For families who may have left our city or our school system, we invite you to COME HOME TO BAKER!!!" the posted statement read.