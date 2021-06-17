Parent, presumably unhappy with official's play-calling during little league, attacks ref

BATON ROUGE – An irate parent attacked a basketball official during a winter league game at the Perkins Road Community Park indoor court, WBRZ has learned.

The “attack,” as described by league organizers, resulted in additional security going forward.

The league will also change how officials determine play calls during a game – to allow players “of all skill levels to learn and grow.”

“… Each game will not be called the exact same,” a Winter League official wrote in an email to parents and obtained by WBRZ.

But, parents were warned to keep their cool: “...This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” the league warned.

A sheriff’s deputy will be on duty for the last two playing dates to keep the peace and overly aggravated parents, coaches or players will be removed.

Winter League costs about $200 per player and is organized for kids between Pre-K age and 8-th grade. There are more than 85 teams in the league, according to its website.

The league's season ends February 2.

