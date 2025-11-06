Paramedic fighting claim denial after coverage isn't adjusted following deployment

DENHAM SPRINGS - After he was involved in a car accident in October, Justin Crochet says State Farm is denying his claim because the insurance agent allegedly failed to adjust his coverage after his military deployment.

For months, Crochet has been driving around thinking he had full coverage on his vehicle. He was involved in a wreck on October 23, and the other driver didn't have insurance.

"The bumper's pushed, the headlight's smashed," said Crochet.

Crochet is a paramedic with East Baton Rouge EMS and a paramedic with the Louisiana Air National Guard. He shipped out for the Air Force last year in June. Prior to his leave, State Farm changed his coverage to liability while his car sat parked in the garage at his home in Denham Springs.

"They said to let them know when I got back and they'd put everything back," he said.

Crochet emailed his return paperwork to State Farm in January 2025, letting State Farm know he'd be returning to Louisiana in February. State Farm responded to that email a few days later. In that email, they also asked him to fill out a form for a military discount, which he did and emailed back to State Farm.

"I thought it all had been handled because I was watching the numbers in my bank account, I was getting charged higher amounts; I thought we were all good to go," he said.

State Farm didn't switch Crochet from liability coverage back to full coverage, which is why his claim has been denied. The vehicle is at his home in Denham Springs, waiting for what's next. He can't drive it, and he can't take it for an estimate until he hears from State Farm.

"They've been fighting me ever since, 'You never told us you were home,' I was like, I sent you the email with my federal orders saying when I'd be home," said Crochet.

This paperwork issue has caused some stress for Crochet, who'd like to get his car repaired. Meanwhile, he's still paying State Farm for insurance coverage on a vehicle he can't drive.

Thankfully, Crochet has a friend who is helping him get to and from work.

State Farm says it can't discuss much because of the company's privacy policy. It says it's still working on the claim and has been in active communication with Crochet.