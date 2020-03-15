67°
Latest Weather Blog
Parade or not, Baton Rouge residents enjoy their Saturday
BATON ROUGE- Although the St. Patrick's day Parade was cancelled, Baton Rouge residents still found a way to have fun.
Restaurants like Zippy's in Baton Rouge were filled with people enjoying the day even with the coronovirus outbreak.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parade or not, Baton Rouge residents enjoy their Saturday
-
OLOL Dr. Abdullah Moosa talks coronavirus prevention
-
Mayor Broome talks live about coronavirus and parish emergency declaration
-
Precautions amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Preparations in place ahead of potential coronavirus cases in EBR