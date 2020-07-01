Papa John's employee arrested after allegedly robbing co-worker at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - A Papa John's Pizza employee is behind bars following an attempted robbery and shooting in the parking lot of his job, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the incident ended with the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies say the incident took place at a Papa John's on Coursey Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., Monday.

An employee told detectives he was closing the restaurant with a coworker and went to his car to get his personal firearm for protection when another coworker, who was later identified as 20-year-old Carlos Moore, approached him from behind, pressed something to his back and said, "Give me the gun." The employee believed the assailant was holding him at gunpoint and began to struggle with him.

At some point in the fight, one of the guns was discharged, striking the victim in his upper chest. The employee was not sure whether the gun that went off was his own or his assailant's, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

The employee managed to disarm Moore, who abandoned his gun, drove away, and was later detained during a traffic stop.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to the report.

The employee told detectives he remembered a "Carlos" employed at the restaurant who had a gun similar to the one left at the scene.

Detectives confirmed Moore worked at Papa John's, documents say. After being questioned, Moore said he "unexpectedly" ran into the other employee when searching the parking lot for "misplaced items." He told detectives he attempted to rob the employee and that it was "a mistake."

Moore was booked on Monday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.