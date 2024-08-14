98°
Pair of LSU Tigers land on ESPN.com All-America pre-season list
BATON ROUGE – LSU football's star power is shining in the pre-season as both offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins were named to ESPN.com's first-team preseason All-America list on Wednesday.
LSU's other offensive tackle Emery Jones, was named to the ESPN.com preseason second-team.
The Tigers are one of four teams with at least two players named first-team preseason All-America by ESPN.com, the others are Georgia (3 on first-team), Michigan (3), and Alabama (3).
All three LSU Tigers on the pre-season All-America team are juniors entering their third season as starters for the Tigers who open their season on September 1 in Las Vegas against the USC Trojans.
