Pair caught trying to steal catalytic converter from vehicle outside mechanic shop

PLAQUEMINE - Two men were arrested after deputies found them trying to steal catalytic converters in Iberville Parish, officials said Wednesday.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the attempted theft happened at an automotive shop in Plaquemine. Deputies found John Cessford, 22, of Baker and Jeremy Hobgood, 41, of Slaughter trying to remove the part from a vehicle in the business' parking lot after getting a report of suspicious activity.

When they apprehended the men, deputies also found a power drill and a walkie talkie beneath that vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Cessford was booked for attempted theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and possession of marijuana. Hobgood is charged with attempted theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, misrepresentation during booking, driving under suspension, switched plate, and no insurance.

Catalytic converters contain platinum and are often sold to online buyers with no questions asked. A rash of similar thefts was reported in the Baton Rouge area over the summer.