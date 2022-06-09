Pair allegedly carjacked elderly woman who was giving them a ride

Tim'ara Courtney

SORRENTO - Deputies are looking for a pair of women who allegedly carjacked an elderly driver who agreed to give them a ride from the New Orleans area back to Baton Rouge.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday when the trio stopped off in Sorrento, about halfway through their trip. Once stopped, the victim said her two passengers pulled her out of the car and drove off with it.

The vehicle was later spotted along Plank Road in Baton Rouge, where officers briefly pursued it. The car was then found wrecked and abandoned in that area.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the attackers knew a family member of the victim, and she had agreed to give them a ride back to the Baton Rouge area.

Deputies have identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Tim'ara Courtney of Baton Rouge. The second suspect remains unidentified as of Wednesday afternoon. Both of them are still on the run.

The sheriff's office plans to book both women on charges of carjacking and battery of the infirmed.