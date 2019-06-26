Packet of photos, other evidence filed in case of churches burned in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS - Federal prosecutors filed a packet of photos and messages related to the case of the man accused of burning multiple Louisiana churches earlier this year.

Holden Matthews, 21, was indicted in federal and state courts for the fires that destroyed three Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish. KATC reports that in federal court, Matthews faces three counts of intentional damage to a religious facility and three counts of using a fire to commit a felony.

He also faces two counts of simple arson, one count of aggravated arson, and three counts of hate crimes in state court.

Last week, federal prosecutors filed a packet of exhibits for a hearing held to determine if Matthews should have a bond on his federal charges. His bond was denied.

