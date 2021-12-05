73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Packard Street shooting leaves at least 2 injured

Sunday, December 05 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened at 5145 Packard Street. No other details were provided.

This is a developing story.

