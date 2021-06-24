80°
Owner of Guerrilla Warfare Paintball meets with Livingston Parish Council over cease and desist

Thursday, June 24 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - The owner of a paintball company is battling the Livingston Parish Council for the right to stay in operation after Parish President Layton Ricks ordered a cease-and-desist against the company's owner in May. 

Guerrilla Warfare, a paintball center located between Denham Springs and Satsuma, was shut down by the parish after countless complaints were filed by neighbors. Residents who live near the center were fed up with the noise, crowded driveways and development on the property that potentially violated parish ordinances. 

Justin King, owner of Guerrilla Warfare, met with the Livingston Parish Council Thursday to dispute the cease-and-desist letter. 

"They're killing me because now I've been closed for four weeks," King told The Advocate. He sees the closure of his business as unfair, and is willing to do whatever it takes to be back open. 

In response to King, the council said Thursday evening in a meeting that they have no ability to lift a cease-and-desist, and that it can only be lifted by the parish president. King is set to meet with Layton Ricks on Tuesday. 

