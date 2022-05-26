76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned vehicle causes delays on I-110 Thursday morning

46 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, May 26 2022 May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 8:17 AM May 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An overturned vehicle partially closed off I-110 Thursday morning.

The wreck was reported around 8 a.m. on I-110 northbound just past Government Street. Authorities said no one was seriously hurt.

Trending News

The two righthand lanes of the interstate were closed at the scene of the crash. The roadway fully reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days