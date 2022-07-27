82°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned trailer shuts down large portion of EB Basin Bridge
PORT ALLEN - An overturned trailer shut down a large portion of the eastbound Atchafalaya Basin Bridge for several hours.
According to DOTD, the trailer overturned in the I-10 median before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews shut down the Interstate from the North Lobdell Highway exit to the Whiskey Bay exit to expedite clearing.
Officials reported the crash resulted in minor injuries.
Trending News
Traffic was diverted at I-49 in Lafayette. All lanes were reopened shortly after 6 a.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gas expert explains why different Baton Rouge gas stations have different prices
-
Juveniles facing prostitution charges after botched robbery set-up at Port Allen motel
-
No more delays; busy country road getting a makeover
-
2 On Your Side: Prairieville residents asking for DOTD's help in fixing...
-
Man, 60, beaten to death outside seafood store on Plank Road