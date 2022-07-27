Overturned trailer shuts down large portion of EB Basin Bridge

PORT ALLEN - An overturned trailer shut down a large portion of the eastbound Atchafalaya Basin Bridge for several hours.

According to DOTD, the trailer overturned in the I-10 median before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews shut down the Interstate from the North Lobdell Highway exit to the Whiskey Bay exit to expedite clearing.

Officials reported the crash resulted in minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted at I-49 in Lafayette. All lanes were reopened shortly after 6 a.m..