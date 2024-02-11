74°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 West at College Drive blocking traffic
BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler resulted in three lanes blocked at I-10 West on College Drive Sunday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the truck was carrying tomatoes. No injures were reported due to the crash and the roadway is expected to be cleared within the hour as of 4:24 p.m.
Drivers should expect delays from the I-10/1-12 merge as a result of the overturned vehicle.
An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking 3 lanes on I-10 West at College Drive. Expect stop and go traffic from the 10/12 merge. pic.twitter.com/EPDyZAulKc— TEAM 2 TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) February 11, 2024
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
44th annual Spanish Town parade rolled through Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue
-
11th annual Mardi Gras Festival takes place on Saturday
-
One dead, another hurt in retaliatory shooting on Washington Avenue
-
RICO used to prosecute gang members Feb 9 2024