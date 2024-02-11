Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 West at College Drive blocking traffic

BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler resulted in three lanes blocked at I-10 West on College Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the truck was carrying tomatoes. No injures were reported due to the crash and the roadway is expected to be cleared within the hour as of 4:24 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays from the I-10/1-12 merge as a result of the overturned vehicle.