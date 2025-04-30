75°
Over two dozen people identified in Springfield High vandalism investigation

By: Sarah Lawrence

SPRINGFIELD - Parish school leaders have identified 31 people allegedly involved in a vandalism incident that left Springfield High School trashed and damaged. 

Officials said the vandalism incident was meant to be a "prank" by the 28 students who were involved, but it caused disruptions to school the next morning as employees were forced to clean up what they could before returning to work as normal. 

Those students are being disciplined based on the severity of their participation, officials said. 

Pictures from the school showed windows smashed and graffiti covering some of the school's walls. 

At this time, no one involved is facing criminal charges. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said it would yield to the disciplinary measures set forth by the school system. 

