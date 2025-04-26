Deputies investigating vandalism that left Springfield High's windows broken, walls covered in graffiti

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield High School was vandalized, leaving windows shattered and expletives graffitied across school walls.

Pictures from Springfield posted on Facebook in a Livingston Parish community group also show toilet paper, plastic cups and other trash thrown throughout the campus, as well as a broken gate and bags of dirt emptied near the main office. In common areas, lunch benches and tables were also overturned and thrown into bushes.

Multiple classrooms were also vandalized, with trash cans overturned and garbage thrown around. The exterior of the school, trees on campus and the football field was also covered in toilet paper.

It appears that the vandalism may be connected to a senior prank, with the year 2025 being written on multiple pieces of graffiti, as well as a for sale sign that says "2025... old as dirt!!!"

Livingston Parish deputies said that the vandalism was reported Friday and they are working closely with school district officials to investigate the incident. They did not say whether they believed the vandalism was tied to a senior prank.

The Livingston Parish School District said it will not comment on the investigation, as it is still ongoing.