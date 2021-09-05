Latest Weather Blog
Over two-dozen people arrested in Livingston Parish overnight; two looters
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Two people were arrested overnight for looting in separate incidents across Livingston Parish.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Amanda Addison was arrested for looting a home in Independence, and 28-year-old Victor Picard was arrested for looting a business and simple criminal damage to property in Denham Springs.
Twenty-four others were arrested across the parish for curfew violations.
"In reference to the curfew, it remains midnight to 6 a.m. We’re gonna have our deputies use their discretion. If you’re going to work, no problems. Going to make sure your mother is okay, no problem. You have a business to run... maybe you’re trying to get gas…we understand that. We are very considerate of that. However, the criminal element…I’m telling you we will have Zero Tolerance in Livingston Parish," Sheriff Jason Ard shared on social media.
