Over 4,000 DEMCO customers without power in Livingston Parish

2 hours 11 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, December 18 2024 Dec 18, 2024 December 18, 2024 10:24 PM December 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Over 4,000 DEMCO customers are currently being affected by an outage Wednesday night, according to their outage map.

A total of 4,205 people are affected, and the outage map says restoration should happen by 1 a.m. Thursday.

WBRZ has reached out to DEMCO officials, who said crews are working and making good progress as of 11:13 p.m.

