Over 4,000 DEMCO customers without power in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Over 4,000 DEMCO customers are currently being affected by an outage Wednesday night, according to their outage map.
A total of 4,205 people are affected, and the outage map says restoration should happen by 1 a.m. Thursday.
WBRZ has reached out to DEMCO officials, who said crews are working and making good progress as of 11:13 p.m.
