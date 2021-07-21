Latest Weather Blog
Over 33% of La.'s population fully vaccinated for COVID
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 26,067 doses of the COVID vaccine since Thursday.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,740,240 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says 1,581,092 people have been fully vaccinated. That's over 33 percent of the state's population.
As of Monday, 3,201,364 total doses have been administered in Louisiana.
You can read about vaccine eligibility here.
Click HERE to find out where you can get a vaccine.
If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard, click here for COVID-19 information or click here for vaccination information.
