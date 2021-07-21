89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Over 33% of La.'s population fully vaccinated for COVID

3 weeks 6 days 1 hour ago Thursday, June 24 2021 Jun 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 4:40 PM June 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 26,067 doses of the COVID vaccine since Thursday. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,740,240 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The state says 1,581,092 people have been fully vaccinated. That's over 33 percent of the state's population. 

As of Monday, 3,201,364 total doses have been administered in Louisiana. 

You can read about vaccine eligibility here.

Click HERE to find out where you can get a vaccine.

Trending News

The dashboard above is best viewed in Chrome, Safari, or Firefox. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard, click here for COVID-19 information or click here for vaccination information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days