Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Over 2,600 customers without power in EBR Thursday night

1 hour 46 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 June 27, 2019 9:01 PM June 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Entergy is working to restore power through Baton Rouge. 1,079 customers are still without electricity.

BATON ROUGE - Over 2,600 Entergy customers lost electricity Thursday evening after torrential rain passed through East Baton Rouge.

A storm pounded the city after 5 p.m., bringing hail and 58 mph winds along with it.

As of 9 p.m., Entergy's outage map shows 2,663 customers without power. Most of the outages are in South Baton Rouge. Businesses along Siegen Lane are currently without electricity, and the traffic lights aren't working.

Video taken by WBRZ viewer Neda Parandian shows the moment a blackout occurred at T.J Maxx on Siegen.

