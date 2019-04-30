75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Over 1,400 without power in East Baton Rouge Parish

2 hours 6 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 9:13 PM April 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Power was restored late Tuesday night.

ZACHARY - Over 1,400 Demco customers are without power in East Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

Demco's outage website shows 1,465 people in the Zachary area west of Highway 964 are without power.

The map doesn't specify why the outage occurred, or when power will be restored.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days