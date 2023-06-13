94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Outage of Amazons cloud service causes some websites to go dark

Tuesday, June 13 2023
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services is experiencing an outage, affecting publishers including The Associated Press. They suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites as former President Donald Trump appeared in court in Miami.

The company said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a function called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications.

Amazon said it was experiencing multiple error rates for multiple AWS services in an availability zone based in Northern Virginia. Patrick Neighorn, a company spokesperson, declined to provide additional details about the outage.

The outage was first confirmed shortly after 3 p.m.

