Out-of-control weeds at pharmacy chain trimmed after 2 On Your Side story

BATON ROUGE - A pharmacy chain is cleaning up its act after neighbors called in a problem to 2 On Your Side. The grounds were growing out of control at several CVS locations in the Baton Rouge area.

Friday, 2 On Your Side ran a story regarding the lack of upkeep at several CVS stores in the area and it got the attention of the corporate office. The next day, landscaping crews were called out to clean up the issue.

It was Kelly Elkins who first reached out to 2 On Your Side about the issue at the CVS store she frequents. But that's far from the first time she commented about the weeds.

"I've been complaining for years about the lack of upkeep on the maintenance of their property," Elkins said.

The mess also led to the mayor of Central to clean up the flower bed himself at the CVS location there.

"I don't know why the corporate offices can't find someone in our area to maintain this property every week like any other business does," Elkins said.

CVS tells 2 On Your Side that it appreciates the issue being brought to their attention and over the weekend addressed the landscaping at certain area CVS locations where needed. CVS also says that each location has protocols in place to maintain a safe and clean environment.

It's unclear why the weeds and vegetation were left to grow for so long and what's changed moving forward.