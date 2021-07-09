Weeds at pharmacy chain growing out of control, residents tired of the mess

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with the lawns and flowerbeds at some area locations of a pharmacy chain. They say the weeds have been growing for years.

Kelly Elkins is a business owner near the CVS location at Sherwood Forest and Coursey Blvd. in Baton Rouge. For the last three years, she says she's been fighting to get CVS to take care of its property. She thinks it's gone on for far too long.

"I've been complaining for years about the lack of upkeep on the maintenance of their property," said Elkins. "We all take care of our properties and when you look good we look good when you look bad we all look bad so you need to clean up your act!"

But each time she complains, Elkins says nothing happens. Some of the weeds have now grown to be over six feet tall. People are taking notice after Elkins says she posted a rant on her Facebook page.

"Someone told me the mayor of Central actually took it upon himself to do the lawn care at his local CVS store," she said.

That's true. Mayor David Barrow cleaned the weeds out of the flowerbed last month. He says he's only trying to keep his city looking good at the busiest intersection in the city. Barrow also said it's not just the CVS location in Central, but multiple CVS locations around Baton Rouge.

Another location in Walker on Walker South Road could also use some help.

"I don't know why the corporate offices can't find someone in our area to maintain this property every week like any other business does," said Elkins.

The weeds have taken on a life of their own their too. Elkins says it's time someone did something to clean it up.

Friday, 2 On Your Side reached out to CVS corporate offices and heard back. CVS said in a statement, "We strive to provide a safe and clean environment for our customers, patients, and employees, both inside and outside of our CVS Pharmacy stores. We are aware of the issue and are working to have it resolved as quickly as possible."

What the issue is exactly, remains unclear.