Organizers of Tokyo Olympics announce new dates for Games

Less than a week after announcing that the Games would be postponed, officials decided on new dates for the Tokyo Olympics.

According to USA Today, on Monday organizers announced a new start date of July 23, 2021 and a closing ceremony scheduled for Aug. 8.

The Tokyo Olympics had previously been slated to start almost exactly one year earlier, running from July 24 through Aug. 9.

"These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organization of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the IOC said in a news release.

A year-long postponement was widely viewed as the most logical choice considering the logistical hurdles involved with the alternatives.