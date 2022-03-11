Organizers expect record crowds at Baton Rouge parades this weekend

BATON ROUGE - It won't be too long until we can finally let the good times roll.

And after two years, Carnival season is back in full swing with bigger-than-ever crowds expected to flood Baton Rouge.

"I think we're going to have record crowds out there. I think people are now ready to get out and enjoy what we have here in the capital city and we're excited about it," said Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.

The capital city can look forward to floats, beads, marching bands come Friday night, with the Krewe of Artemis kicking off our carnival welcome-back party.

"We have all of our light-up tambourines, traditional bead high-heel shoe, plush... We even have new ones, hearts with our names on it. All kinds of exciting throws that are just Artemis throws," said Joanne Harvey, captain of Krewe of Artemis.

And with record crowds comes a bigger police presence. Law enforcement is reminding parade goers to be smart this carnival season by designating a driver and obeying those barriers.

"Stay behind the barricades, don't approach the floats. That can be very dangerous if you would happen to trip. Those barricades are there for a reason, to stay behind. Enjoy yourself, have a great time and stay safe," Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Don Coppola said.

The Krewe of Artemis rolls at 7 p.m. Friday night.