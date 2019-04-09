Organization giving away 1,000 trees to Baton Rouge residents

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Green says it's distributing 1,000 trees to locals living in the capital city. According to a news release, the giveaway is part of the group's effort to restore trees lost in the historic flood of 2016. The trees will be given away, along with planting kits, on May 4. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Goodwood Library. Trees are limited to two per family. The giveaway is sponsored by the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation as part of its $2 million initiative to fund 40 community tree planting events happening around the country over the next two years.