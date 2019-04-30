80°
Organization geared at helping sick children to hold crawfish boil, car show

Tuesday, April 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - An organization dedicated to fulfilling dreams of Louisiana children facing life-threatening illnesses is holding a fundraising event.

Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be hosting a crawfish boil, craft, and car show this weekend. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center Saturday. Admission is $5.

Visitors can enjoy multiple cook-offs and contests, a car show, a beauty pageant, live music, and more. Those interested in participating in the competitions can email cajunlivinncookin@yahoo.com. 

Entry into the car show is $20. Registration is a 9 a.m. and awards will be handed out at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Sal Palmero at 225-937-2766.

For more information on the event, click here.

