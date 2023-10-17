Opinions on smartphone app driver's license remain divided

BATON ROUGE - A new law state law has paved the way for Louisiana residents to use a smartphone app in place of their physical driver's license.

At this point, the state is still developing the official driver's license app. Louisiana will become the first state in the country to allow a digital license of this sort.

While the app could definitely come in hand for drivers looking to leave their wallets at home, businesses like bars will not be required to accept the smartphone license if they don't want to.

News 2's Mark Armstrong gathered some public opinion on the digital license, and so far, opinions of it are mixed. Some say they enthusiastically await being able to ditch their wallet for their omnipresent digital device of choice. Others say they would avoid it for security reasons.

State officials have yet to release an official timeframe for rollout of the digital driver's license app.