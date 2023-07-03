'Operational issues' led to overnight flaring at ExxonMobil plant in Baton Rouge

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - A problem at ExxonMobil's plastic plant in Baton Rouge led to unscheduled flaring at the facility early Monday morning.

Neighbors reported hearing a commotion and seeing flames coming from the plant on Scotland Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

WBRZ asked representatives with ExxonMobil about the situation. They say the plant experienced flaring due to "operational issues" but said there was no reason to be alarmed.

Read the full statement below.

"The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant did experience some flaring due to operational issues. This was not an emergency situation. We apologize for any inconvenience this flaring may have caused. Flares are environmentally approved safety control devices intended to consume excess gases. The safety of our workforce and community is ExxonMobil's highest priority."