Latest Weather Blog
'Operational issues' led to overnight flaring at ExxonMobil plant in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A problem at ExxonMobil's plastic plant in Baton Rouge led to unscheduled flaring at the facility early Monday morning.
Neighbors reported hearing a commotion and seeing flames coming from the plant on Scotland Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday morning.
WBRZ asked representatives with ExxonMobil about the situation. They say the plant experienced flaring due to "operational issues" but said there was no reason to be alarmed.
Read the full statement below.
Trending News
"The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant did experience some flaring due to operational issues. This was not an emergency situation. We apologize for any inconvenience this flaring may have caused. Flares are environmentally approved safety control devices intended to consume excess gases. The safety of our workforce and community is ExxonMobil's highest priority."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community gathers for New Roads Boat Parade
-
Animal shelters urging pet owners to follow safety precautions ahead of July...
-
Hotter than fireworks: Keeping cool for Independence Day
-
Alligator in LaPlace neighborhood captured, released into swamp
-
Firefighters battle flames at greenhouse on Capitol High campus
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title