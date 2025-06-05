Latest Weather Blog
Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays
BATON ROUGE- In an effort to combat impaired driving in Southwest and South Central Louisiana this holiday season, State Troopers are partnering with local law enforcement to enhance DWI enforcement patrols.
Troopers in Troop C in Gary, Troop I in Lafayette and Troop D in Lake Charles will partner with local law enforcement through the end of the year.
The mission of Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays will be to detect and arrested impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others.
According to Louisiana State Police, the end of the year holiday season typically results in an increase in impaired driving and related crashes. LSP hopes that the partnership with local law enforcement will reduce the numbers of injuries and deaths normally experienced on the highways this time of year.
Motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) to report impaired drivers to the nearest LSP troop location or dial 911.
