Only one parish in Louisiana has zero reported COVID-19 cases

TENSAS, La.- The Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 19,253 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday, however, just one parish of 64 has yet to have any reported cases.

Tensas Parish, located in northeast Louisiana, is the least populated parish in the state with less than 5,000 residents between its cities of St. Joseph, Newellton, and Waterproof.

The Community Health Center CEO Jaqueline Shoff posted an update to Facebook stating that testing is taking place in the parish, but those tests came back negative.

Shoff reported only two tests were conducted and they have not appeared on the LDH website of statewide COVID-19 updates.

“I have been in contact with the Louisiana State Epidemiology Department as well as other individuals from the Louisiana Department of Health to discuss the reporting issues,” Shoff wrote. “Today I was contacted by Governor John Bel Edward’s office in reference to my request for assistance with this matter. They are seeking answers from the Louisiana Department of Health.”

