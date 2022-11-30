73°
One woman found dead, another with gunshot wound to the head in Bayou Vista

10 hours 52 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, November 29 2022 Nov 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 5:27 PM November 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAYOU VISTA - Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead and another was found shot at a home Sunday night. 

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported they were dispatched to a home on Southwest Road around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Heather Dupre, 35, was found dead. Deputies said she was cut multiple times, but did not list that as the cause of death.

Skilan Gros, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital. 

Deputies said they do not believe a third person was involved in the situation. They did not disclose any other information about the death. 

