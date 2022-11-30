One woman found dead, another with gunshot wound to the head in Bayou Vista

BAYOU VISTA - Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead and another was found shot at a home Sunday night.

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported they were dispatched to a home on Southwest Road around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Heather Dupre, 35, was found dead. Deputies said she was cut multiple times, but did not list that as the cause of death.

Skilan Gros, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital.

Deputies said they do not believe a third person was involved in the situation. They did not disclose any other information about the death.