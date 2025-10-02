One Tank Trips: Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours

PONCHATOULA — This One Tank Trip is a little different; instead of exploring towns or food, we’re getting up close and personal with wildlife.

Kliebert & Sons in Ponchatoula has been open since 1984, making it one of Louisiana’s longest-running alligator farms. For more than four decades, the Kliebert family has shared their knowledge with visitors, teaching them about the state’s unique creatures.

"Basically, we do tours for the gators and the tortoises, and we do a lot of events and stuff like that too, so it’s just a lot of educational stuff," tour guide Briana Glavin said.

The farm is home to nearly 100 animals, including lizards, snakes, turtles and peacocks. Guests even have the chance to feed or hold a gator during the tour.

The best part is that the experience moves at your own pace. A tour can be as short as 30 minutes or as long as two hours, depending on your level of adventure.

Along the way, visitors learn fun facts — like how male and female box turtles are told apart, or how caimans are more closely related to alligators than crocodiles.

And if reptiles aren’t enough, there are ducks, tortoises and other animals waiting to meet you.

Kliebert & Sons is open Wednesday through Sunday and accepts walk-ins. From gators to turtles and everything in between, it’s a One Tank Trip filled with adventure.