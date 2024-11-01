One Tank Trips: The Queen Casino

BATON ROUGE - Feeling lucky? This week on One Tank Trips, Falon Brown takes us to The Queen Baton Rouge Casino.

The Queen is celebrating a very special occasion: it has been one year since the casino moved from a boat onto land. With 30,000 square feet of contemporary gaming and a 28-foot video wall for sports betting, this casino is ready to deal you in!

“It’s small but it feels like a little piece of Las Vegas has plopped itself down in Baton Rouge," Richard Cannon, general manager of The Queen Baton Rouge, said.

Aside from the fun and games, The Queen knows how to live large. With a variety of dining experiences to choose from, you'll never go hungry.

Grab a casual bite to eat at Big Chicken, Shaquille O'Neal's fried chicken restaurant. Gourmet meals tailored by award-winning chef, Kevin Foil, are served at 1717. Upstairs, you'll find The Lounge at 1717, where the craft cocktails are as good as the view.

During their first year living landside, The Queen has added 97 new staff members to their team with the help of an in-house dealer school. And, there are perks to taking dealing lessons at The Queen.

“While they attend, we pay them 10 dollars an hour. Plus, we pay for the licensing fees," Cannon said.

When asked what sets The Queen apart from other casinos in town, other than being the only one on land, Cannon said "Cleanliness, safety and customer service" are the top priorities.

“It’s gotta come from the heart, you’ve gotta believe in what you’re doing and like people, and that’s what sets our team apart," Cannon said.

The Queen is open 24/7, and you must be 21 or older to enter the casino. People of all ages are welcome at Big Chicken and 1717.