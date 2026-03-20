St. Joseph's Day Altar returns to St. Aloysius Catholic Church

BATON ROUGE - A long-standing Catholic tradition returns this week, as St. Joseph’s Altar is set to welcome the community on Thursday.

At the altar, visitors can find everything from elaborate decorations to specially designed breads and traditional fig cookies.

The St. Joseph’s Altar at St. Aloysius Catholic Church is bringing people together in celebration and remembrance.

Observed each year on March 19, the tradition honors St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus and the Patron Saint of Italy. The altars also serve as a tribute to loved ones who have passed.

The St. Joseph’s Day Feast Mass begins at 8 a.m., followed by the altar opening to the public from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.