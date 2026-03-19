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Bunkie juvenile correctional employee arrested, fired after alleged relationship with minor offender
BUNKIE — A former Juvenile Justice Specialist at a Bunkie juvenile facility was arrested following allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile offender, officials said Wednesday.
Kailey Francis, 27, was arrested by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office on charges of malfeasance in office and sexual misconduct, as well as possession of contraband.
The Office of Juvenile Justice found that the relationship began on March 17. Francis was immediately terminated from her position at the Acadiana Center for Youth after she had been working for the OJJ since April 2025.
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