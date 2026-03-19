State Sen. Regina Barrow continues legislative push to abolish DCFS during town hall

BATON ROUGE — State Sen. Regina Barrow answered questions about her legislative priorities during the 2026 session at a community meeting Wednesday night.

Barrow filed a bill to abolish the Department of Children and Family Services after the department had a series of missteps and oversights over the past several years. Earlier this week, however, that plan was put on hold when other members of the legislature asked for specific details about Barrow's plan.

"[Thursday,] I'm going with my list to the secretary to see what she's proposing. We're going to bring in other stakeholders, and at that time, we will determine over the next two weeks if any of that works," Barrow said.

The Health and Welfare Committee is expected to hear Barrow's bill to abolish DCFS or rework the agency next week.