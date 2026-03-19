Sheriff: Several people detained following fatal shooting at McDonald's in Watson

WATSON — One person was fatally shot at the McDonald's near the corner of La. 16 and Springfield Road in Watson.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the shooting happened on Wednesday evening and involved two male suspects.

Shortly after midnight, Ard said that they found a vehicle they believe to have been driven by the suspects in the shooting. He said that they detained several people after finding the Nissan sedan.

Despite detaining several possible suspects, Ard says that the homicide investigation is still ongoing.

WBRZ spoke to an employee at the McDonald's, who said they heard two loud thuds when the shooting happened.

"I wasn't thinking nothing of it because I'm at work, man," the employee said. "Like, and then I go outside, and I see my manager come in, and she's like freaking out. I'm like, 'What's going on?'... Something happened in the parking lot. The dude ended up shot. See, me, I've never been in that situation before. So I'm instantly scared."