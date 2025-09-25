Latest Weather Blog
One Tank Trip: Bellyfire Studios
BATON ROUGE - Many say life is what you make of it, so why not make pottery? This One Tank Trip is all about shaping memories one spin at a time!
Have you ever wondered where that bowl or coffee mug you use every day came from? Was it mass-produced or made by hand.
For nearly two and a half years, Bellyfire Studios has used local hands to craft tons of unique pieces of art.
"I've been doing pottery for probably over 15 years and it's close to my heart. It's one of the things that brings me the most happiness," owner David Rollins said. "I think that today, we're so initiated by social media, and now AI, and streaming and just so much consumption that my goal with Bellyfire is to create a space that promotes creativity over consumption."
Bellyfire Studios is a fully working pottery studio for all experience levels. You can't buy this type of art in a store. These items have a unique touch.
"We offer beginner classes, intermediate classes, and advanced technique series, and then we have memberships, and then we also have a membership studio."
Trending News
From a lump of clay to a work of art, this One Tank Trip proves that the best souvenirs are not bought, but made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One Tank Trip: Bellyfire Studios
-
Two lanes of I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake will be closed...
-
Brew at the Zoo returns to Baton Rouge Zoo for 11th annual...
-
New cleric to help lead Catholic church in New Orleans sees 'no...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Saints' first game in Superdome post-Katrina paved path to city's...