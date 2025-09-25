One Tank Trip: Bellyfire Studios

BATON ROUGE - Many say life is what you make of it, so why not make pottery? This One Tank Trip is all about shaping memories one spin at a time!

Have you ever wondered where that bowl or coffee mug you use every day came from? Was it mass-produced or made by hand.

For nearly two and a half years, Bellyfire Studios has used local hands to craft tons of unique pieces of art.

"I've been doing pottery for probably over 15 years and it's close to my heart. It's one of the things that brings me the most happiness," owner David Rollins said. "I think that today, we're so initiated by social media, and now AI, and streaming and just so much consumption that my goal with Bellyfire is to create a space that promotes creativity over consumption."

Bellyfire Studios is a fully working pottery studio for all experience levels. You can't buy this type of art in a store. These items have a unique touch.

"We offer beginner classes, intermediate classes, and advanced technique series, and then we have memberships, and then we also have a membership studio."

From a lump of clay to a work of art, this One Tank Trip proves that the best souvenirs are not bought, but made.