One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

Friday, October 28 2022
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they were responding to East McKinley Street as of 10:15 p.m.

One person was struck by gunfire, and their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

