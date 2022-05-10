82°
One person taken to hospital after gunfire in Zachary
ZACHARY - Police are responding to a person found shot on Secretary Road, near some apartments on the dead end street.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m.
Eyewitnesses said they heard what they believe was a handful of shots and saw a vehicle flee the scene.
The shooting scene is near the corner of Main Street and McHugh Road.
Police were busy with the incident at 5:30 p.m. Specific information was not released.
