One person taken to hospital after crash involving probation and parole unit

5 hours 58 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 May 29, 2024 9:13 AM May 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition after a crash involving a parole vehicle. 

Officials said one person was injured in the crash on Wooddale Court and Tom Drive, but the severity of their injuries was not clear. 

Video from the scene showed a red car with heavy damage to its side, and the parole unit with heavy damage to its front. It seemed the two vehicles were involved in a T-bone crash, but it was not immediately clear who was at fault. 

