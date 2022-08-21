One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Classes are set to start at LSU on Monday, but students near campus may be more nervous than normal after campus police say someone was shot just outside a dorm in an overnight armed robbery.

LSU police said the incident happened on South Campus Drive near Highland Road overnight.

Photos posted to social media show a police presence and crime scene tape set up right outside East and West Laville Halls — LSU's Honors College residence halls — shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

One victim was shot in the altercation and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard told WBRZ the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect both know each other.

Despite this most recent crime feeling a little too close to home, LSU students say they feel safer on campus than other places in the city.

"A lot of it happens off campus or on the outer parts. I wouldn't be afraid to walk outside on campus at night, but outside of it, it's probably not the best idea without people," said LSU freshman Sophia Donze.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at (225) 578-3231.