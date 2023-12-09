One person shot near River Center Branch Library

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting near the River Center Branch Library in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Officers working at the corner of North Boulevard and St. Louis Street during the 2023 Cortana Kiwanis Annual Christmas Parade were approached by a man who had been shot. 

The victim was taken to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers do not have any information about the shooting. 

BRPD said the Christmas parade rolled through downtown from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., but did not pass by where the shooting happened. 

