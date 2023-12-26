48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot in Plaquemine on Christmas Day

3 hours 40 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, December 26 2023 Dec 26, 2023 December 26, 2023 6:11 PM December 26, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Christmas Day in Plaquemine, the day after two people were gunned down at a red light. 

Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio said the shooting happened Dec. 25 shortly before 11 p.m. on Meriam Street. Engolio said multiple shots were fired and one person was hit. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Around 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve, four people were in a car sitting at a red light on LA-1 when another car pulled up and opened fire. Two people were killed. Engolio said that shooting was the latest shooting in a string of violent incidents dating back to a robbery in 2018. 

Trending News

It is unclear if the Meriam Street shooting was related to the LA-1 double murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days