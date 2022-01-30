64°
One person shot in Lobdell area Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in the Lobdell area Sunday afternoon.
Sources said the person was shot near the corner of North Donmoor Avenue and Cezanne Avenue around 2:50 p.m.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No more details were immediately available.
