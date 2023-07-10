81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot at apartment complex along Mohican Street

3 hours 31 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, July 10 2023 Jul 10, 2023 July 10, 2023 7:25 PM July 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at an apartment complex along Mohican Street on Monday afternoon. 

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Spanish Villas Apartments near Mohican Street and the Mohican-Prescott Crossover. One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days